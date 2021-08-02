Tokyo Olympics: Lok Sabha Speaker congratulates Sindhu for winning Bronze medal

Addressing members of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Monday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. "I am delighted to tell you that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for India in badminton women's singles at Olympic Games. This is her second consecutive Olympics medal. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals for individual events," said the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while addressing the lower house of the Parliament.

Earlier, Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Sindhu on her historic win and said that she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. On Sunday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the shuttler after she won her second Olympic medal and congratulated her on her win.

Advertisement

Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)