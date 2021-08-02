Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Lok Sabha Speaker congratulates Sindhu for winning Bronze medal

Addressing members of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Monday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 12:40 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Lok Sabha Speaker congratulates Sindhu for winning Bronze medal
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (Image Credit: Lok Sabha TV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing members of the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla on Monday congratulated PV Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. "I am delighted to tell you that PV Sindhu won the bronze medal for India in badminton women's singles at Olympic Games. This is her second consecutive Olympics medal. She is the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals for individual events," said the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla while addressing the lower house of the Parliament.

Earlier, Vice President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Sindhu on her historic win and said that she has scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. On Sunday, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the shuttler after she won her second Olympic medal and congratulated her on her win.

Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the Bronze medal match of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021