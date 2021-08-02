J-K: Four suspicious rice cookers found on Srinagar-Gulmarg roadside
Four rice cookers were found at Agrikalan, Srinagar-Gulmarg roadside in suspicious circumstances on Monday, said the police.
Four rice cookers were found at Agrikalan, Srinagar-Gulmarg roadside in suspicious circumstances on Monday, said the police. According to the police, the cookers were checked by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Budgam Police but all of them were found empty.
Apparently, the rice cookers seem to be stolen property abandoned by thieves, said the police. Meanwhile, a suspicious tiffin box was found in the Magam area of Budgam district on Monday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police. The bomb disposal squad was called to check the box.
Earlier last month on July 16, a suspicious bag was found in the Bhimber Gali area of Poonch on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
