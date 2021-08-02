Olympics-Weightlifting-China's Wang wins gold in women's 87 kg
China's Wang Zhouyu won gold in the women's 87 kg weightlifting category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Ecuador's Tamara Salazar took the silver medal and the Dominican Republic's Crismery Santana claimed bronze.
