Case is subjudice, please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf: Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty on Monday issued her first statement in reaction to the ongoing pornography case against her husband Raj Kundra stating that the case is subjudice and attributing false quotes on her behalf should be stopped. Taking to Twitter the Bollywood actor in a statement said, "Yes! The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well-wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed... not only to me but also to my family."

Shilpa Shetty said that she had full faith in Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary. "MY STAND... I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity "Never complain, never explain". All I will say is, as it's an ongoing investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police and the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies," she said.

She further urged people to respect their privacy and to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. "But, till then I humbly request you - especially as a MOTHER - and to respect our privacy for my children's sake request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I've never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family's and 'my right' to privacy in these times," read the statement.

"We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude," she added. Kundra, 45, was arrested by the Mumbai Police late on July 19 along with 11 other people on the charges of the alleged creation of pornographic films and was placed in police custody till July 23.

Currently, the case involves the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. Kundra has been named as the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police which has slapped charges against him under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. (ANI)

