Eco tourism identified as one of Niche Tourism areas for development

Ecotourism has been identified as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development in the country by the Ministry of Tourism.

Ministry of Tourism has recognized the immense potential of sustainable tourism as becoming a source of sustainable livelihoods and achieving the SDGs. The Ministry of Tourism has accordingly formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism with a focus on ecotourism. In order to make the document more comprehensive, the Ministry of Tourism has invited feedback/comments/suggestions on the draft National Strategy and Roadmap from identified Central Ministries, all the State Governments/ UT Administrations and industry stakeholders.

Ministry of Tourism, under its Swadesh Darshan scheme, is developing theme-based tourism circuits in the country. Eco Circuit and Wildlife Circuit are among the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the scheme. The objective of the Swadesh Darshan scheme includes creating employment through active involvement of local communities and promoting community-based development and a pro-poor tourism approach. Submission of project proposals by the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a continuous process. The projects for development under the scheme are identified in consultation with the State Governments/UT Administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitably detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilization of funds released earlier.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

