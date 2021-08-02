Left Menu

Fee plazas on National Highways fully equipped with FASTag system

Improvement in technology for the collection of user fees is a continuous process; Government is actively pursuing developments in this field.  

After declaration of all lanes as FASTag Lanes, the overall FASTag penetration has reached approximately 96%, from 80% on 14th February, 2021. Image Credit: ANI
In order to promote fee payment through digital mode and provide for seamless passage through fee plazas, the Government has declared all lanes of fee plazas on National Highways as "FASTag lane of the fee plaza" w.e.f. midnight of 15th/16th February 2021. At present, all fee plazas on National Highways are fully equipped with a FASTag system. After the declaration of all lanes as FASTag Lanes, the overall FASTag penetration has reached approximately 96%, from 80% on 14th February 2021.

Improvement in technology for the collection of user fees is a continuous process; Government is actively pursuing developments in this field.

This information was given by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

(With Inputs from PIB)

