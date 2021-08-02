Left Menu

Tokyo Olympics: Rajnath Singh praises hockey teams, says they have held country's head high

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for their performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:26 IST
Tokyo Olympics: Rajnath Singh praises hockey teams, says they have held country's head high
Indian women's hockey team today created history as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics. (Photo Credit: Australia's HC to India Barry O'Farrell Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday congratulated the Indian men's and women's hockey teams for their performance at the Tokyo Olympics. Asked by reporters about victory of Indian men's and women's hockey teams at Tokyo Olympics, Singh said, "They have held the country's head high, made the country proud and so congratulations to all."

The Indian women's hockey team created history on Monday here at Oi Hockey Stadium -- North Pitch -- as they qualified for the semi-finals of the Olympics for the very first time after defeating Australia 1-0. In what comes as a historic day and possibly the greatest moment for women's hockey in India, Gurjit Kaur scored the lone goal in the match during the first half through a penalty corner in a very tightly contested match. The Indian players looked to give it their all as they ensured Gurjit's effort did not go in vain.The Australians threw it their all, but the Indian women refused to buckle even though the Aussies kept piling the pressure with each passing minute.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian men's hockey team reached the last four of the Olympics for the first time in 41 years as the team defeated Great Britain 3-1. The last four berth had eluded the Indian men's hockey team since the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games where the team led by V Baskaran won the eighth Gold medal for India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021