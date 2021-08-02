Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:30 IST
Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets
  • Country:
  • India

Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 131 to Rs 4,511 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for August contracts increased by Rs 131, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 4,511 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 34,885 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021