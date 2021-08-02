Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

Guar seed prices on Monday rose by Rs 131 to Rs 4,511 per 10 quintal in futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for August contracts increased by Rs 131, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 4,511 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 34,885 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in guar seed prices here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)