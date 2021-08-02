Olympics-Equestrian-Britain win team eventing gold medal
Britain's Oliver Townend, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen won team gold in equestrian eventing at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Australia claimed the silver medal and France the bronze.
