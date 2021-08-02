Left Menu

Thousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees - State Dept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:58 IST
Thousands of Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to U.S. affiliations but are not eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States, the State Department said on Monday.

Reuters exclusively reported on plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets, earlier on Monday.

