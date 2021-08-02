Thousands more Afghans can resettle in U.S. as refugees - State Dept.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:58 IST
- Country:
- United States
Thousands of Afghans who may be targets of Taliban violence due to U.S. affiliations but are not eligible for a Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) will have the opportunity to resettle as refugees in the United States, the State Department said on Monday.
Reuters exclusively reported on plans to set up the "Priority Two" refugee program, covering Afghans who worked for U.S.-funded projects and for U.S.-based non-government bodies and media outlets, earlier on Monday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- U.S.
- Taliban
- Afghans
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Tennis-Japan's Osaka returns to Games' spotlight on Sunday; Is the United States hoping to win a lot of medals? You bet, says USOPC chief and more
United States buys 200 mln more doses of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Olympics-Rugby-United States hope strong bonds bring gold in Tokyo
Nigeria receives first six light attack planes from United States