NCSM developed chain of science museums and science centres under SPoCS

Currently, 25 Science Museums/Science Centres in the country are functioning under the administrative control of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

Updated: 02-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:04 IST
NCSM developed chain of science museums and science centres under SPoCS
NCSM in collaboration with State Governments and UTs have set up 22 Science Centres and handed there over to the respective State Government for subsequent operation and maintenance. Image Credit: Twitter (@kishanreddybjp)
National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, has developed a chain of science museums and science centres throughout the Country including Science Cities through Scheme for Promotion of Culture of Science (SPoCS) for portraying the growth of science and technology and their application in industry and human welfare, with a view to developing scientific attitude and temper in the country as also to conduct research in science and technology in the areas pertaining to the activities of the Council.

NCSM has taken up projects for setting up of new science centres under SPoCS Scheme of Govt. of India as per list attached at Annexure-'I'.

Currently, 25 Science Museums/Science Centres in the country are functioning under the administrative control of the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM).

NCSM in collaboration with State Governments and UTs have set up 22 Science Centres and handed there over to the respective State Government for subsequent operation and maintenance.

This information was given by Minister of Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

(With Inputs from PIB)

