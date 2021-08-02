Govt approved various proposals to mark 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Bose

Government of India is celebrating the 125th Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Inaugural function of 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was organized at Victoria Memorial Hall, Kolkata on 23rd January 2021 which was presided over by Hon'ble Prime Minister.

Commemorative coins and stamps on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose were released on the occasion. International Seminars were also organized on the 23rd January 2021 at Kolkata and 5th March 2021 at Jabalpur under the above commemoration.

A high-Level Committee under the chairmanship of Hon'ble Prime Minister has been constituted for the commemoration. The Committee includes distinguished persons, historians, authors, experts, family members of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as well as eminent persons associated with Azad Hind Fauz (INA). Gazette notification was issued on 19th Jan 2021 on the declaration of 23rd January as Parakram Diwas every year.

Government of India has approved various proposals relating to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose such as establishing a memorial in Red Fort to INA martyrs and at Neelganj near Kolkata, short Videos on Netaji and INA, a documentary on INA trials, publishing of biography of Col. Dhillon and Gen. Shahnawaz Khan, publishing of photos of INA in the form of a pictorial book, children- friendly comics on Netaji. Govt. of India is also celebrating important dates associated with Netaji & INA at significant places such as Moirang Day-British army defeated on Indian soil -14 April, INA Raising Day-21st October, Netaji went to Andaman & unfurled flag-30th December, INA battle of Imphal.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Museum has been set up at Red Fort New Delhi. An extensive exhibition on Subhas is currently on at Victoria Memorial Hall at Kolkata.

Following Institutions have been after Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose:

Netaji Subhas University, Pokhari, Jamshedpur

Netaji Subhas Open University, Kolkata

Netaji Subhas University of Technology, New Delhi

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports, Patiala.

This information was given by Minister of Culture, Shri G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

