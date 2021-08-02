Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray visits flood-affected areas of Sangli

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Sangli to inspect the flood situation in the district, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Maharashtra Chief Minister going to visit flood-affected areas of Sangli . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday visited the flood-affected areas of Sangli to inspect the flood situation in the district, informed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). "Can't lie about relief package but will provide all possible help. I want to assure no one will be left helpless," Thackeray said while interacting with the flood-affected victims in the Sangli district.

He visited Bhilwadi, Ankalkhop, Digraj, Harbhat Road, Irwin Bridge and Mouje Digraj areas of Sangli district, according to the CMO. On a question raised about why the Chief Minister is visiting only those places where the Leader of the Opposition has visited and why not visiting other villages, which are also affected, Thackeray said, "It's not like that only those villages will get benefitted where I am visiting. District authorities keep updating about damages and the needs of all places. So it's not that only those villages will get benefit where I visited, all the affected villages will get the relief and help needed."

Also, Minister of State for Agriculture Vishwajit Kadam and Shiv Sena leader Nitin Bangude Patil accompanied the Chief Minister. Many locals and small businesses suffered massive losses in the Sangli district as floods ravaged the western parts of Maharashtra.

Various business owners who were already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns said the flood water entered their business units resulting in heavy losses. (ANI)

