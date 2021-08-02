Left Menu

Olympics-Weightlifting-New Zealand's Hubbard becomes first openly transgender Olympian

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:04 IST
Olympics-Weightlifting-New Zealand's Hubbard becomes first openly transgender Olympian
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • Japan

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games on Monday when she made her opening attempt in the women's weightlifting competition.

Hubbard, 43, made her debut with a no lift on her first attempt in the snatch in the women's +87 kg category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021