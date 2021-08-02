Olympics-Weightlifting-New Zealand's Hubbard becomes first openly transgender Olympian

New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard became the first openly transgender athlete to compete at an Olympic Games on Monday when she made her opening attempt in the women's weightlifting competition.

Hubbard, 43, made her debut with a no lift on her first attempt in the snatch in the women's +87 kg category.

