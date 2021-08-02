Left Menu

Opposition floor leaders to meet on Tuesday to discuss strategy over demands

Amid the stalemate in Parliament over the opposition's demand for a probe into Pegasus surveillance allegations and repeal of farm laws, floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the strategy for the remaining part of the monsoon session.

Amid the stalemate in Parliament over the opposition's demand for a probe into Pegasus surveillance allegations and repeal of farm laws, floor leaders of opposition parties will meet on Tuesday morning to discuss the strategy for the remaining part of the monsoon session. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said the meeting will take place at Constitution Club.

"All Opposition Party floor leaders will meet tomorrow morning at the Constitution Club in Delhi," he said. Sources said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to attend the meeting.

They said a few Opposition parties are of the view that a mock Parliament session should be held and the decision regarding the same will be taken after the meeting. Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned on Monday amid continuing protests by opposition on their demands. The opposition has been forcing adjournments in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha since the beginning of the monsoon session. (ANI)

