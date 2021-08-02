Left Menu

State government will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible: Maharashtra CM Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the flood-affected Sangali district. On his daylong visit, he assured the flood victims that the state government and administration will give all kinds of needed help to the affected people here.

ANI | Maharashtra (Mumbai) | Updated: 02-08-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:21 IST
State government will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible: Maharashtra CM Thackeray
Government to give all kind of help to flood victims: Thackery. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to the flood-affected Sangali district. On his daylong visit, he assured the flood victims that the state government and administration will give all kinds of needed help to the affected people here. While addressing at Bhilawadi area of Sangali district, CM Thackeray informed," The administration was fully aware of the situation at the place the day heavy rain started and we started the rescue operations without any delay. Atleast four lakh people were shifted to safer places. Many houses and villages were underwater, the crops also got damaged. We are in the process to find out the exact damages and losses in the area, and will do everything possible to help our people."

He further added, "I will not only announce the relief packages unlike others but will try to help the flood victims in every manner possible." A clash broke out between Police & BJP workers in Sangli during his visit. Traders & BJP workers clashed while trying to stop CM Thackeray's convoy at Harbat Road to make a statement to him.

After the flood has hit the various parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region, CM Uddhav is monitoring those places to take stock of damages and various losses. He had earlier interacted with flood victims last week on his visit to Kolhapur. The state has witnessed several losses of life, property and crops due to heavy rains in the region following floods in the parts of Kokan and Western Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021