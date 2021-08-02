Olympics-Wrestling-Germany's Rotter-Focken wins women's freestyle heavyweight gold
Reuters | Chiba | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:15 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 17:54 IST
- Country:
- Azerbaijan
Germany's Aline Rotter-Focken won gold in the women's freestyle wrestling heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
American Adeline Gray took the silver while Turkey's Yasemin Adar and China's Zhou Qian claimed the bronze medals.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Turkey
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympics-China to complete construction for 2022 Winter Games by October
ED probe into news portal's funding shows 'violation' of FDI policy, China connection
Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China
China reports first death due to Monkey B virus
ED probe into news portal's funding shows 'violation' of FDI policy, China connection