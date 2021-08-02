Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh reports 1,546 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours

Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,546 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours and a total of 15 people succumbed to the virus in the state, informed the state health bulletin.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Out of those who died in the last 24 hours, five were from Chittoor district, three each in Krishna and Prakasam districts and two in East Godavari and Guntur districts, and one in Kurnool district, read the bulletin.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 19,70,008 with 20,582 active cases and 13,410 deaths. The total number of people who have recovered from the debilitating virus is recorded at 19,36,016, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

