Left Menu

Tourism Ministry identified eco-tourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development: Centre

The Ministry of Tourism has identified Ecotourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development in the country, the Central government informed in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:03 IST
Tourism Ministry identified eco-tourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development: Centre
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Tourism has identified Ecotourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development in the country, the Central government informed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In his written reply in the lower house, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of sustainable tourism in becoming a source of sustainable livelihoods and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It has accordingly formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism with focus on ecotourism," he stated. According to a release by the Ministry of Tourism, Reddy said in order to make the document more comprehensive, the Tourism Ministry of has invited feedback, comments and suggestions on the Draft National Strategy and Roadmap from identified Central Ministries, all the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations and industry stakeholders."

He informed that the Ministry of Tourism, under its Swadesh Darshan scheme, is developing theme-based tourism circuits in the country. Eco Circuit and Wildlife Circuit are among the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the scheme, the minister said.

The objective of the Swadesh Darshan scheme includes creating employment through active involvement of local communities and promoting community-based development and pro-poor tourism approach, read the release. Giving further information, Reddy stated: "Submission of project proposals by the State Governments/UT Administrations under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a continuous process. The projects for development under the scheme are identified in consultation with the State Governments/UT Administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021