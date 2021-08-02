Tourism Ministry identified eco-tourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development: Centre

The Ministry of Tourism has identified Ecotourism as one of the Niche Tourism areas for development in the country, the Central government informed in the Lok Sabha on Monday. In his written reply in the lower house, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of sustainable tourism in becoming a source of sustainable livelihoods and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It has accordingly formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Sustainable Tourism with focus on ecotourism," he stated. According to a release by the Ministry of Tourism, Reddy said in order to make the document more comprehensive, the Tourism Ministry of has invited feedback, comments and suggestions on the Draft National Strategy and Roadmap from identified Central Ministries, all the State Governments/Union Territory (UT) Administrations and industry stakeholders."

He informed that the Ministry of Tourism, under its Swadesh Darshan scheme, is developing theme-based tourism circuits in the country. Eco Circuit and Wildlife Circuit are among the fifteen thematic circuits identified for development under the scheme, the minister said.

The objective of the Swadesh Darshan scheme includes creating employment through active involvement of local communities and promoting community-based development and pro-poor tourism approach, read the release. Giving further information, Reddy stated: "Submission of project proposals by the State Governments/UT Administrations under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme is a continuous process. The projects for development under the scheme are identified in consultation with the State Governments/UT Administrations and are sanctioned subject to availability of funds, submission of suitable detailed project reports, adherence to scheme guidelines and utilisation of funds released earlier." (ANI)

