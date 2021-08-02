Olympics-Equestrian-Germany's Krajewski wins individual eventing gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-08-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 18:15 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Germany's Julia Krajewski and her horse Amande de B'neville won invidividual gold in equestrian eventing, a combination of dressage, cross-country and show jumping, at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.
Britain's Tom McEwen won silver and Australia's Andrew Hoy bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Julia Krajewski
- Britain
- Germany
- Tokyo Olympics
- Australia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia investigates Britain's Katie Hopkins over quarantine video
Britain retains mandatory quarantine for vaccinated travellers from France
Britain sets out plan to stimulate trade with developing economies
Britain says all Brexit options on the table - including unilateral ones
Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs