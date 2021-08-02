Olympics-Athletics-American Valarie Allman wins gold medal in women's discus
Valarie Allman of the United States won the gold medal in the women's discus on Monday.
Germany’s Kristin Pudenz claimed silver and Cuba’s Yaime Perez took bronze.
