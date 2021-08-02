J-K Police busts LeT terror module in Anantnag, 4 held

Jammu and Kashmir Police has busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror module in Anantnag and arrested four persons including one active terrorist and three terrorist associates who were allegedly involved in developing an IED to carry out blasts in the town. According to a press release issued by the police, incriminating materials including hand grenades have also been recovered from their possession.

Acting on a specific input, a terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested. Incriminating materials including electronic devices were recovered from his possession. During analysis, it was revealed that the arrested accused was in contact with an active terrorist of LeT namely Hilal Sheikh resident of Baramulla, the police said.

"During the course of the investigation and on disclosure of accused Aamir Reyaz, it was revealed that another terrorist associate identified as Owais Ahmad Shaksaz resident of Seer Hamdan is in the process of making an IED with the help of information from internet platforms. Accordingly, the accused Owais Ahmad was arrested," it added. Further investigation into the matter revealed the involvement of two more terrorist associates and was subsequently arrested. The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi alias Tamil resident of Rajpora Pulwama was in direct contact with active terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who provided a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi in order to attack security forces which were recovered at his instance by Police, the police said.

Another arrested terrorist associated identified as Tariq Dar was found in contact with an active terrorist namely Aslam Dar of Kulgam, and was providing logistic support to the said terrorist, read the release. "A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the busted module was working for active terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT and were in process of developing IEDs to carry out blasts in Anantnag Town. Moreover, they were also involved in motivating gullible youth of the valley to join terrorist ranks of proscribed terror outfits LeT and HM," it said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)