Parliament passes Inland Vessels Bill 2021

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways moved the bill in Rajya Sabha today. Now the bill will be sent for the assent of the President of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Parliament today passed the Inland Vessels Bill, 2021, which aims to replace over 100 years old Inland Vessels Act, 1917 (1 of 1917) and usher in a new era in the inland water transport sector and also to fulfil the vision of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, to make the Legislative framework user friendly and promote ease of doing business. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways moved the bill in Rajya Sabha today. Now the bill will be sent for the assent of the President of India.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said that the initiative taken is a part of the pro-active approach adopted by the Ministry by repealing colonial laws and replacing them with legislation catering to modern and contemporary needs and development of the maritime sector. Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, also added that the uniform applicability of rules and regulations will ensure seamless, safe and economical trade and transportation by inland vessels using the inland waterways.

(With Inputs from PIB)

