Maharashtra sets record, vaccinated 8 lakh people in day: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the state has set a record of vaccinating 8 lakh people in a day against COVID-19, adding it can conduct 1.5 million inoculations in 24 hours.
"Our effort is to make the vaccines available to the people as soon as possible," Thackeray, the tourism and environment minister said while addressing reporters here today.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are 82,350, the total number of people who have been recovered are 60,94,896 and 1,32,948 have been succumbed to the disease. (ANI)
