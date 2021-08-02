Left Menu

Maharashtra sets record, vaccinated 8 lakh people in day: Aaditya Thackeray

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the state has set a record of vaccinating 8 lakh people in a day against COVID-19, adding it can conduct 1.5 million inoculations in 24 hours.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 19:40 IST
Maharashtra sets record, vaccinated 8 lakh people in day: Aaditya Thackeray
Maharastra tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday said the state has set a record of vaccinating 8 lakh people in a day against COVID-19, adding it can conduct 1.5 million inoculations in 24 hours.

"Our effort is to make the vaccines available to the people as soon as possible," Thackeray, the tourism and environment minister said while addressing reporters here today.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra are 82,350, the total number of people who have been recovered are 60,94,896 and 1,32,948 have been succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021