Virtual Training of Trainers Programme on Forest Rights Act 2006 inaugurated

Minister of Tribal Affairs, Sh. Arjun Munda inaugurated a 'Three-day National level Virtual Training of Trainers Programme on Forest Rights Act, 2006,' as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav/Parv in New Delhi on 2nd August 2021. The virtual training programme is being organized jointly by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, National Tribal Research Institute, New Delhi, Tribal Research and Training Institute Chhattisgarh and UNDP from 2nd-4th August 2021. Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta, Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Joint Secretary, MoTA, Smt. R. Jaya and Joint Secretary, Shri Nava Jit Kapoor were also present on the occasion along with a large number of other officers of Ministry as well as representatives of NTRI and UNDP, State TRIs

Addressing the inaugural session Minister for Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda said "the Government has special concern and commitment for the Scheduled Tribes for improving their socio-economic status. The unique challenges and concerns of Scheduled Tribes must be addressed to achieve the Prime Minister's vision of SabkaSaath, SabkaVikas, SabkaVishwas. The Ministry of Tribal Affairs is dedicated to frame policy and programmes recognizing the distinct needs of the tribal communities and their areas and provides a comprehensive framework for their protection, empowerment and development", the Minister explained.

Shri Arjun Munda further mentioned that this vision can only be successful when the tribal communities are aware of their rights and entitlements and a strong and robust institutional delivery mechanism is put in place to ensure last-mile delivery and no tribal household is left behind. The Forest Rights Act, therefore, is important legislation to ensure the realization of this vision. Its effective implementation, he emphasized, requires extensive training and capacity building of different stakeholders, tribal communities and their representatives, officials and nodal agencies. Further training of local communities is possible only when master trainers and resource persons are available at block and district level," Shri Munda stated.

Shri. Munda said that we are looking at the all-around development of the tribals as part of the celebration of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and several programmes are being launched as we approach 75 years of India's Independence. The Three-day National level Virtual Training of Trainers Programme on Forest Rights Act will help in enhancing the knowledge base of the Forest Rights Act and ensuring the development of the tribal community. Sh. Munda said that it is our duty to set up a good institutional mechanism and ensure the right governance to the tribals in our democracy and that the themes designed in the program will help in understanding Community Rights, Community Forest Resources, empowering the right holders for forest governance.

Addressing the participants, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta said that the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and State Governments have been conducting several training programmes from time to time. However, it is important that this training translates into better implementation and improved delivery of services. Therefore, it is important that a cadre of Master Trainers is created at the State, districts and block levels that can provide support to implementing bodies for realizing the intent of the Act.

She further stated, "it is also important that the delivery system on the ground is strengthened so that the implementation of Forest Rights Act benefits all rights holders and empowers Gram Sabhas to govern their own resources." She appreciated the efforts of the National Tribal Research Institute and United Nations Development Program, in planning and organizing this very well-intended comprehensive 3- day training programme in collaboration with TRI Chhattisgarh.

She hoped that the participants will benefit from the sessions and the State Government and the State-Tribal Research and Training Institute of Chhattisgarh will take this effort forward and create a cadre of Master trainers on FRA so that the recognition of rights process is strengthened and rights of all eligible claimants are recognized in the state."

Sh. Anil Kumar Jha, Secretary, MoTA said "while community rights and CFR rights are being recognized in many States, it is observed that the frontline functionaries and the institutional bodies such as SDLC and DLC often lack information and capacity to interpret the provisions and implementation, specifically with respect to recognition of community rights. He expressed the hope that such training programmes would also lead to capacity building of the TRIs themselves.

Sh. S.N.Tripathi, DG, IIPA and Mentor NTRI said that this programme will empower and transform the displaced communities' rights. It will also ensure a fair livelihood and food security of the Forest Dwellers Scheduled Tribes and Other Forest Dwellers and strengthens the conservation regime of the forests.

In the introductory remarks, Joint Secretary, MoTA Ms R. Jaya said that there is an urgent need to take the Government schemes to the tribals for their welfare. The capacity building programme on Forest Right Act will help in achieving this end ".

Dr Navaljit Kapoor, Joint Secretary, MoTA explained the salient features of capacity building and training through TRIs which is a joint effort of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; National Tribal Research Institute; New Delhi, Tribal Research and Training Institute, Chhattisgarh, and United Nations Development Programme. He said that the training programme will further strengthen the process and clarify concepts and issues and challenges in the implementation of the Act.

Dr Nupur Tiwary, Special Director NTRI said that these training initiatives are focused on strengthening the capacities of State Tribal Research Institutes and ensure the availability of cadre of Master Trainers at the state level who can take forward the training agenda from state to district and further to block-level in cascading approach.

Director, TRI Chhattisgarh, Sh Sushil Choudhary, National Program Coordinator UNDP, officers from Ministry and State TRIs Heads of Centre of Excellence attended the event.

The participants for this training programme mainly includes implementing officers like Sub-Divisional Officers, Tehsildars, Forest Officers, Assistant Commissioners for Tribal Development as well as trainers from academic institutions, researchers from TRI, Chhattisgarh.

This training programme will cover topics such as Overview on Forest Right Act, Interface of FRA with Laws Regulating Land and Forest Land in India, Institutional Mechanisms: Role and functions of mandated institutions, issues related to diversion of forest land identification of CWH and relocation and rejection of claims, grievances and appeal, post rights recognition issues, Records of Rights and Conversion of Forest villages into Revenue villages etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)