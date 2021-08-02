Farmers from Assam, Odisha join 'Kisan Sansad': SKM

Farmer delegations from Assam and Odisha on Monday joined protestors at the Jantar Mantar here to participate in 'Kisan Sansad', the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is leading the stir against the Centre's three agri laws, said.

It said that members of the Andhra Pradesh Farmers Associations Coordination Committee and the All India Kisan Sabha from Tamil Nadu were also expected to join them in the upcoming days. The 'Kisan Sansad' or mock-Parliament of farmers is being organised by the agitating unions at a time the country's Parliament is holding its Monsoon session.

Advertisement

"Farmers from all over the country are pouring in to join the Kisan Sansad. A delegation of farmers from Krishak Mukti Sangharsh Samity of Assam joined today as did delegations from Odisha," the SKM, which is an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions, said in a statement.

On the eighth day of the Sansad, the farmers continued their deliberations on the Electricity Amendment Bill that was introduced last year, and is again listed for introduction during this Monsoon session of the Parliament.

"The Bill is listed for introduction in the Monsoon session of the Parliament, despite the Government of India assuring the protesting farmers that it will withdraw the Electricity Amendments Bill during the... formal talks.

"The Kisan Sansad expressed dismay at the Union Government going back on its express promise to farmers not to introduce the Electricity Amendment Bill and demanded that the same be withdrawn immediately," the statement said, alleging that the bill was "anti-farmer" and "pro-corporate".

Farmers have been protesting against the three contentious farm laws at the Delhi borders, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November last year.

As part of the Kisan Sansad, 200 farmers gather at the Jantar Mantar here every day to deliberate on issues concerning the agriculture community.

Over 10 rounds of talks with the government have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)