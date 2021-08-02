Welfare of orphaned children must be our collective responsibility: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that it's our collective responsibility to ensure the protection and welfare of the orphaned children. He also highlighted the need for more comprehensive and effective protection for this vulnerable section of the population.

The Vice President made these remarks while interacting with a group of orphaned children from 'Force for Orphan Rights and Community Empowerment (FORCE)' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. These children had come to meet Shri Naidu along with Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Banda Prakash.

The Vice President discussed the issues of orphan children in India with Dr Prakash and appreciated the efforts being made for their upliftment. He assured Dr Prakash of all support in his noble endeavour towards the betterment of the lives of orphaned children. Dr Banda Prakash thanked the Vice President for his encouragement and support. Later in the day, the vice President incidentally brought the issue to the attention of two senior ministers, the Union Home Minister and the Defence Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)