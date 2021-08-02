Left Menu

Welfare of orphaned children must be our collective responsibility: VP Naidu

The Vice President discussed the issues of orphan children in India with Dr Prakash and appreciated the efforts being made for their upliftment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:13 IST
Welfare of orphaned children must be our collective responsibility: VP Naidu
The Vice President made these remarks while interacting with a group of orphaned children from 'Force for Orphan Rights and Community Empowerment (FORCE)' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today said that it's our collective responsibility to ensure the protection and welfare of the orphaned children. He also highlighted the need for more comprehensive and effective protection for this vulnerable section of the population.

The Vice President made these remarks while interacting with a group of orphaned children from 'Force for Orphan Rights and Community Empowerment (FORCE)' at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. These children had come to meet Shri Naidu along with Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Banda Prakash.

The Vice President discussed the issues of orphan children in India with Dr Prakash and appreciated the efforts being made for their upliftment. He assured Dr Prakash of all support in his noble endeavour towards the betterment of the lives of orphaned children. Dr Banda Prakash thanked the Vice President for his encouragement and support. Later in the day, the vice President incidentally brought the issue to the attention of two senior ministers, the Union Home Minister and the Defence Minister.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021