Schools for classes 10,11,12 re-open in Himachal from today

Schools across the state re-opened for classes 10, 11 and 12 from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. "We are delighted to return to school. We will follow protocols of wearing masks, hand hygiene, and physical distancing," said a student.

Another student said "We even attended the online classes, but we had to face many issues in that. At times, we ran out of connectivity. Returning back to school is good because we can interact with our teachers and friends. Offline studying is better than online." With the decline in positivity rate and increase in recovery rate, the situation of Covid-seems to be improving. In the state, six districts have recorded a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent. (ANI)

