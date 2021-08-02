Left Menu

Schools for classes 10,11,12 re-open in Himachal from today

Schools across the state re-opened for classes 10, 11 and 12 from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 02-08-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 20:18 IST
Schools for classes 10,11,12 re-open in Himachal from today
Visuals from Himachal Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools across the state re-opened for classes 10, 11 and 12 from Monday while adhering to COVID-19 protocols. "We are delighted to return to school. We will follow protocols of wearing masks, hand hygiene, and physical distancing," said a student.

Another student said "We even attended the online classes, but we had to face many issues in that. At times, we ran out of connectivity. Returning back to school is good because we can interact with our teachers and friends. Offline studying is better than online." With the decline in positivity rate and increase in recovery rate, the situation of Covid-seems to be improving. In the state, six districts have recorded a positivity rate of less than 5 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021