Left Menu

COVID-19: Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate all transgenders within 3 months

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to make sure that all transgender persons in the state are inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the next three months.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-08-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 21:34 IST
COVID-19: Madras HC orders Tamil Nadu govt to vaccinate all transgenders within 3 months
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to make sure that all transgender persons in the state are inoculated with both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the next three months. The court's directions came on a PIL filed by a transgender activist Banu.

The activist is seeking Covid relief financial assistance of Rs 4,000 for transgenders, even if they are not ration cards or ID cardholders in Tamil Nadu. She also stated that there are more than 50,000 Transgenders in the state but only 11,000 plus are registered, out of which only 2,541 have a ration card. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021