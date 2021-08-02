Left Menu

Indian Railways registers highest ever freight loading in July 2021

Indian Railways has registered the highest ever incremental freight loading of 17.54 million tonnes in July 2021, an increase of 18.43 per cent from July 2020.

Indian Railways has registered the highest ever incremental freight loading of 17.54 million tonnes in July 2021, an increase of 18.43 per cent from July 2020. The total freight loading was 112.72 million tonnes as against the earlier best of 99.74 million tonnes in July 2019 and as against 95.18 million tonnes in July 2020.

"Indian Railways has achieved highest ever incremental freight loading of 17.54 million tonnes in July 2021 (an increase of 18.43 % over July 2020), with total freight loading of 112.72 million tonnes as against earlier best of 99.74 million tonnes in July 2019 and as against 95.18 million tonnes in July 2020," read the release by the Railways. With freight loading of 451.97 million tonnes in current fiscal 2021-22 as against 336.74 upto July 2020, Indian Railways has also achieved highest ever cumulative incremental freight loading of 115.23 million tonnes i.e 34.22 per cent over same period last year 2020-21.

"In cumulative performance major growth has been registered over same period last year in Coal 55.83 MT (37.11 per cent), Iron-ore 18.07 MT (43.88 per cent), Cement 15.01 MT (52.91 per cent) and Balance other goods 10.45 MT (38.42 per cent)," it said. (ANI)

