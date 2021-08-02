Central law for 'love jihad', free Hindu temples from govt control, demands VHP

Left Menu

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that a central law for "love jihad" and Hindu temples be from the government's control.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that a central law for "love jihad" and Hindu temples be from the government's control. The VHP has sought time from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for a meeting to discuss both of their demands.

Speaking to ANI, the joint general secretary of VHP, Surendra Jain said, "We have written to Amit Shah for a meeting. We will talk about two issues. The first is to free Hindu temples from Government control. This was malpractice by the Britishers. Mughals used to demolish Hindu temples and Britishers used to control Hindu temples that received heavy donations. After that, even the government of free India continued this malpractice. We want this to end". "Second, we want there should be strong central law for illegal religious conversion that is love jihad," he added.

Welcoming the ban on Muharram procession by the Uttar Pradesh government, Jain said, "We welcome this decision as the government also restricted the Kanwar Yatra due to rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. The country is still in the midst of second-wave of COVID-19 disease and the third wave is expected." Talking about the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala, he said, "Kerala has lifted the lockdown on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha and the consequences are in front of everyone. The spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala is high. Half of the COVID-19 cases reported today are from Kerala."

Earlier on July 22, VHP's Alok Kumar said that the rising demographic imbalance needs to be tackled marking a remark on the Muslim population. Earlier on July 22, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief said, there has been an "organized attempt" to increase the Muslim population since 1930. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

