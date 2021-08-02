Left Menu

Initial hiccups in Bharat Biotech Banglaore plant delayed Covaxin production: NTAGI Chief

India achieved the target of 47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the month of July, Dr N K Arora, Chief of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) said and added that some hiccups like initial difficulties in the new Bangalore plant of Bharat Biotech had delayed the production of Covaxin.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 22:57 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 22:57 IST
Initial hiccups in Bharat Biotech Banglaore plant delayed Covaxin production: NTAGI Chief
NTAGI Chief Dr N K Arora. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bharadwaj India achieved the target of 47 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses till the month of July, Dr N K Arora, Chief of National Immunization Technical Advisory Group (NTAGI) said and added that some hiccups like initial difficulties in the new Bangalore plant of Bharat Biotech had delayed the production of Covaxin.

Speaking to ANI, Arora said, "The test batches of that plant weren't satisfactory and got rejected which led to delay in ramping up production, but now the batches have been approved by the competent authority and will be available for public consumption." Dr NK Arora also said that Bharat Biotech will be able to ramp up almost 7-10 crore doses of its Covid vaccine in the coming weeks.

"We achieved it out of 50 crore almost 47crore doses have been administered this period, In August we think availability will increase quite significantly overall and it is expected that Bharat Biotech will be able to provide 7 - 10 crore doses per month in the coming weeks," he said. Further Dr Arora said, "Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute are our major vaccine suppliers and we hope that will also be our driver for completing the adult immunization in this country by the end."

On production of Covishield and Covaxin, he said, "Serum Institute almost 8- 10 crore doses, 3-3.5 crore from Bharat Biotech and small contribution from Sputnik also. In August and coming months, there will be an exponential increase in the availability of vaccines and administration." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021