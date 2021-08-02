Left Menu

Kerela records 13,984 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths

Kerela recorded 13,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 118 deaths.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerela) | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:20 IST
Kerela records 13,984 new COVID-19 cases, 118 deaths
Visuals from the meeting of a central team with Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and health department officials. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerela recorded 13,984 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 118 deaths. According to the state health bulletin, Kerala has 1,65,322 active cases.

The state reported 32,42,684 recoveries and the death toll has mounted to 16,955. The total positivity rate of the state is 10.64 per cent. After a sudden spurt in the Covid 19 cases in Kerela, a central team met Thiruvananthapuram District Collector and health department officials along with Chief Secretary earlier today over COVID-19 management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021