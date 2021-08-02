Centre decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country: Anurag Thakur

Left Menu

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country out of which 360 centres have already been notified, the Central government informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has decided to establish 1,000 Khelo India Centres across the country out of which 360 centres have already been notified, the Central government informed on Monday. In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Thakur said that athletes are being selected under Khelo India Scheme and will be provided with the annual financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh per annum.

236 sports academies are being accredited across the country under the "Support to National, Regional, State Sports Academies" informed the Minister. The Ministry has formulated the Khelo India Scheme, Assistance to National Sports Federations, Special Awards to Winners in International sports events and their coaches, National Sports Awards, Pension to Meritorious Sports Persons, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Sports Welfare Fund, National Sports Development Fund, Running Sports Training Centres through Sports Authority of India schemes to promote sports in the country including in rural, tribal and backward areas, read Thakur's reply.

He stated that the majority of the sportspersons benefitting from these schemes belong to the rural, backward, and tribal areas. The women athletes are being facilitated with regular training on a residential and non-residential basis as per the approved norms of the schemes. Talent identification is carried out in 20 sports disciplines in the age group of 8 to 14 years, informed Anurag Thakur.

The minister said, "Under the 'Talent Search and Development' vertical of the Khelo India Scheme, athletes are identified and selected under the scheme and provided with the annual financial assistance of Rs 6.28 lakh per athlete per annum which includes Rs 1.20 lakh per annum as out of pocket allowance and Rs 5.08 lakh for other facilities like coaching, sports science support, diet, equipment, consumables, insurance charges." (ANI)

