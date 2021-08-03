Left Menu

Three die in Bengal lightning strike

PTI | Canning | Updated: 03-08-2021 01:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 01:11 IST
Three die in Bengal lightning strike
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons including a couple died on Monday as lightning struck them in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.

They were working on an agricultural field in Santoshpur village under Nalhati police station. When it started raining, the three took shelter in an abandoned hut which was struck by lightning killing them.

Of the three deceased, Jagannath Tudu and his wife Sumi Tudu were residents of Santoshpur, while Dilu Hembram hailed from Jharkhand, police said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021