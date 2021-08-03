Olympics-Canoe sprint-Carrington wins women's kayak single 200m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:12 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:12 IST
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the gold medal in the women's kayak single 200 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Spain's Teresa Portela took the silver medal while Denmark's Emma Jorgensen claimed the bronze medal.
