Olympics-Canoe sprint-Cuba's Torres and Jorge win men's canoe double 1000m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:33 IST
The Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men's canoe double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
China's Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.
