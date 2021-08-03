Left Menu

Olympics-Canoe sprint-Cuba's Torres and Jorge win men's canoe double 1000m gold

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 08:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 08:33 IST
Olympics-Canoe sprint-Cuba's Torres and Jorge win men's canoe double 1000m gold
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Cuban pair of Serguey Torres and Fernando Jorge won the gold medal in the men's canoe double 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

China's Liu Hao and Zheng Pengfei took the silver medal while Germany's Sebastian Brendel and Tim Hecker claimed the bronze medal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021