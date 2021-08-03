Olympics-Canoe sprint-Hungary's Kopasz wins men's kayak single 1000m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:05 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:05 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Hungary's Balint Kopasz captured the gold medal in the men's kayak single 1000 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Kopasz's compatriot Adam Varga claimed the silver medal while Portugal's Fernando Pimenta took the bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Tokyo Olympics
- Portugal
Advertisement