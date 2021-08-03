Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington, Regal win women's kayak double 500m gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:38 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:24 IST
- Country:
- Japan
New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal in the women's kayak double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska claimed the silver medal while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hungary
- Tokyo Olympics
- New Zealand's
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU lists rule of law concerns for Hungary, Poland, pivotal in releasing COVID funds
EU says democratic standards under threat in Poland, Hungary
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide
Hungary plans referendum on child protection issues in battle with EU
Hungary to hold referendum on child protection issues by early 2022 -PM aide