Olympics-Canoe sprint-New Zealand's Carrington, Regal win women's kayak double 500m gold

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington and Caitlin Regal won the gold medal in the women's kayak double 500 metres competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Poland's Karolina Naja and Anna Pulawska claimed the silver medal while Hungary's Danuta Kozak and Dora Bodonyi took the bronze medal.

