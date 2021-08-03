Left Menu

Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women's 49er sailing

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 09:34 IST
Olympics-Sailing- Brazil win gold in women's 49er sailing
  • Japan

A brilliant performance in the medal race saw Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze win gold for Brazil in the women's 49er FX sailing event at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday.

Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke came in second to secure the silver for Germany, with Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz taking the bronze for the Netherlands.

