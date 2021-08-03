Left Menu

Terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Bandipora

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chandaji area of Bandipora on Tuesday.

Terrorist killed in encounter at J-K's Bandipora
Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet said, "Bandipora Encounter Update: one unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Last month, three terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were neutralised in Bandipora. (ANI)

