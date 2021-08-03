Left Menu

CBSE to announce class 10 results at 12 noon today

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are to be announced on Tuesday at 12 noon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:11 IST
CBSE to announce class 10 results at 12 noon today
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results are to be announced on Tuesday at 12 noon. "CBSE Class X Results to be announced today at 12 Noon. #CBSEResults #CBSE, " said CBSE HQ in a tweet.

The CBSE also announced on its Twitter handle that the results could be accessed on the website cbseresults.nic.in. "Dear Students Results can be accessed on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker Find your Roll Number using the Finder on /cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin... #CBSEResults #CBSE," said CBSE HQ on its Twitter handle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021