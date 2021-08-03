Left Menu

Pakistani terrorist killed by security forces in encounter at J-K's Bandipora

A Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali has been killed in an encounter by the security forces in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora, police said on Tuesday.

ANI | Bandipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 11:40 IST
Director General of Police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbagh Singh (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
A Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali has been killed in an encounter by the security forces in the Chhandaji region of Bandipora, police said on Tuesday. "On 23/24 July, an operation was carried out at Shokbaba forest area in which three terrorists were killed, including one Pakistani terrorist. Another terrorist escaped from the jungle and was being tracked ever since," informed Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Jammu and Kashmir.

"Last night information about his presence in village Chhandaji was received and an operation was launched during the course of which a Pakistani terrorist Babar Ali of Pakistan's Punjab has been killed," the DGP added. The three terrorists neutralised in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora in July were members of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

On July 25, Kashmir Zone Inspector General Vijay Kumar had said, "Among the three terrorists killed in the Bandipora encounter yesterday, one was Shakir Altaf Baba who had crossed over to Pakistan from Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar in 2018. The three killed were members of Lashkar-e-Taiba." (ANI)

