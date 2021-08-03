Left Menu

CBSE declares Class 10 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared results for class 10 board examinations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 12:45 IST
CBSE declares Class 10 board exam results
Represntative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared results for class 10 board examinations. Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker.

Earlier in the day, CBSE on its Twitter handle said that students can find their Roll Number using the Finder on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin. On July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.

The examination was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021