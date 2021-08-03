CBSE declares Class 10 board exam results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday declared results for class 10 board examinations. Students can now check their results at cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker.

Earlier in the day, CBSE on its Twitter handle said that students can find their Roll Number using the Finder on http://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfin. On July 30, CBSE had declared the results for class 12 board examinations.

The examination was scheduled to be held in May but was cancelled due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

