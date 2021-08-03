Left Menu

Two BSF personnel killed in exchange of fire with militants in Tripura

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed in an exchange of fire between a patrolling party and some militants in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning.

ANI | Dhalai (Tripura) | Updated: 03-08-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 13:41 IST
Represntative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, including a Sub Inspector, were killed in an exchange of fire between a patrolling party and some militants in the Dhalai district of Tripura on Tuesday morning. According to BSF, the encounter began around 6.30 a.m. in the general area of Border Outpost R.C. Nath in the Dhalai district.

Sub-Inspector Bhuru Singh and Constable Raj Kumar sustained fatal injuries and later lost their lives. "As per the blood strains available at the spot, militants have reportedly sustained some injuries," the BSF said in a statement, adding both the personnel "fought valiantly before succumbing to their injuries".

A massive search operation has been launched in the area to nab the militants, said the BSF. (ANI)

