Olympics-Gymnastics-China's Zou wins gold in men's parallel bars
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:08 IST
- Country:
- Japan
China's Zou Jingyuan won the gold medal in the men's parallel bars at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Germany's Lukas Dauser took silver and Turkey's Ferhat Arican finished with a bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Turkey
- Germany
- the Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China reports 31 new COVID-19 cases on July 18 vs 33 a day earlier
Financials weigh down China shares, tech slump hits Hang Seng
US to expose China's 'malicious cyber activities' after threat to economic, national security
INSIGHT-China frictions steer electric automakers away from rare earth magnets
Two dams in China's Inner Mongolia collapse after torrential rain