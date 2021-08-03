Left Menu

Petrol price increase by 91 cents

This as the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced that both grades of 95 (ULP and LRP) and 93 (ULP and LRP) will increase by 91 cents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 14:55 IST
In a statement, the DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review. Image Credit: ANI
Consumers will have to fork out an additional 91 cents for a litre of fuel as of Wednesday.

This means that a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs to R17.39 a litre will increase to R18.30.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 55.58 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) is set to increase by 54.58 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 50 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 67 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will increase by 226 cents per kilogram.

In a statement, the DMRE said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review.

"The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

