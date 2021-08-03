Left Menu

Assam: Leopard gets stuck in hen coop while preying on chicken, rescued

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:36 IST
Assam: Leopard gets stuck in hen coop while preying on chicken, rescued
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A leopard was rescued from a hen coop in Assam's Sivasagar district after it got trapped while preying on chicken, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The adult leopard, measuring two feet in height and around nine feet in length, was found inside the hen coop at the residence of a tea garden worker in Banfera Tea estate in Sonari on Monday.

Villagers said the wild cat, aged about 12, was trying to prey on chickens inside the coop.

The Forest Department was informed, following which the Range Officers of Sonari and Borhat along with other forest personnel rushed to the spot.

An iron cage was placed close to the hen coop and the trapped leopard successfully rescued.

The leopard, which was in sound health, was then brought to Sonari Range headquarters and released into the Abhaypur Reserve Forest, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccinations; Dominican Republic to kill thousands of pigs over swine fever outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. cases and deaths from COVID-19 rise, so do vaccina...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
3
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
4
DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

DBS clinches global accolade for innovation in digital banking

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021