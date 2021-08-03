Nitin Gadkari emphasizes need for quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles into Indian auto market

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari met a delegation of CEOs from the Society of India Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) comprising of Private, Commercial and Two-Wheeler Automobile Manufacturers.

The delegation presented an update of the Auto Industry's status and requested for Deferment of emission-based regulations such as BS-6 phase 2, CAFÈ Phase 2 among others such as OBD regulations for Two-Wheelers. Shri Gadkari emphasized the need for a quick roll-out of Flex-Fuel Vehicles (FFVs) capable of running on 100% ethanol and gasoline into the Indian auto market within a year's time, vis-à-vis successful available technologies in Brazil and the USA.

The Minister congratulated the OEMs performing well on the front of vehicle engineering and has appealed to all Private Vehicle Manufacturers to compulsorily provide a minimum of 6 Airbags across all variants and segments of the vehicle, in the interest of passenger safety.

The requests of SIAM are currently under consideration and a follow-up meeting may be organised within a fortnight.

(With Inputs from PIB)