MoCA grants drone use permission to Directorate of Urban Local Bodies in Haryana

The exemption has been allowed for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of a web-based GIS platform for the development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 03-08-2021 15:50 IST
This exemption is valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by DGCA. Image Credit: Twitter(@MoCA_GoI)
Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption from Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) Rules, 2021 to the Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana. The exemption has been allowed for data acquisition, mapping, and implementation of a web-based GIS platform for the development of AMRUT cities and property tax survey for Hisar, Panchkula, Ambala urban areas.

This exemption is valid for a period of one year from the date of approval or until further orders, whichever is earlier and shall be subject to the terms and conditions of the SOP issued by DGCA.

List of locations of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies (DULB), Haryana approved for drone operations:

1. Ambala 10. Palwal

2. Bahadurgarh 11. Panchkula

3. Bhiwani 12. Panipat

4. Faridabad 13. Rewari

5. Gurugram 14. Rohtak

6. Hisar 15. Sirsa

7. Jind 16. Sonepat

8. Kaithal 17. Thanesar

9. KarnaI 18. Yamunanagar

(With Inputs from PIB)

